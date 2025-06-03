Shelby Township police fatally shoot Troy man who fled traffic stop, drew weapon

The Brief Shelby Township police shot and killed a man who drew a gun while being pursued by officers Tuesday afternoon. The fatal shooting stemmed from a traffic stop at 22 Mile and Van Dyke that unraveled around 3:15 p.m. The individual who fled police is identified as a 41-year-old man from Troy.



Shelby Township police fatally shot a man who fled a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is now overseeing the investigation.

What we know:

Around 3:15 p.m., Shelby Township police attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan in the area of 22 Mile and Van Dyke.

A single occupant exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers pursued the individual, chasing him behind a business where the deputy deployed a taser.

At the same time, the fleeing suspect drew a weapon and pointed it in the vicinity of the officer who was chasing him.

Officers ordered the man to drop the gun before shooting him.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The area of Van Dyke and 22 Mile in Shelby Township where police fatally shot a Troy man.

What we don't know:

The reason behind the traffic stop was not given, according to FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack.

Police also do not plan to release any video of the shooting.

Dig deeper:

The suspect who was killed was identified as a 41-year-old man from Troy.

According to a preliminary investigation, he did not fire a round before police shot.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation.