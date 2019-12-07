Fatal shooting reported in River Rouge on Saturday, city's second homicide in a week

Police responded to a second fatal shooting in a week on Saturday in River Rouge.

Upon arrival, police found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at a complex at 515 Beechwood Street. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he passed away.

Police also said there were several other people in the house at the time. They were interviewed as witnesses and are not considered suspects. A police investigation led officers to believe the house was used to manufacture the sale of drugs.

Only a couple blocks away, police responded to a different incident earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Tamia Cook was ambushed by two men while unloading groceries from her car. However, police said the victim wasn't the target. About 40 rounds were fired.

Police were spotted on Beechwood street Saturday, with multiple bullet casings marked as evidence.

Police don't believe the shootings are connected.