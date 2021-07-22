Fatal traffic accident in Pontiac after Jeep turns in front of Harley Davidson motorcycle

The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed after crashing into a Jeep turning left in Pontiac.

Police units from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Pontiac, and Auburn Hills all responded to the scene, which occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

An investigation from the Crash Reconstruction Unit in Pontiac said the man on the motorcycle died from his injuries at the scene.

The traffic crash occurred on Walton Boulevard near Grandville Court.

At approximately 4:59 a.m., a 43-year-old man from Rochester was traveling on a 2004 Harley Davidson Road King heading westbound on Walton. A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling eastbound turned left in front of the Harley Davidson.

The motorcycle struck the Jeep in the right passenger door.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing his seatbelt and the motorcyclist had been wearing a helmet.

Alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.