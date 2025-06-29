Father arraigned for allegedly beating one son, burning other

article

Cedric Diequell-Stevens Moore, 38, of Pontiac was charged with multiple counts of child abuse June 29, after he allegedly beat his 9-year-old son for falling asleep on the couch.

During an investigation, police also found cigarette burn marks on Moore's 1-year-old son, that had healed over.

He was charged with second- and fourth-degree child abuse. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $100,000 bond.

"One of the worst things we see is horrific abuse to children," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "It cannot be tolerated, and those responsible must be held fully accountable and their children protected."

Police were called to the 100 block of S. Edith Street in Pontiac on Thursday night after the 9-year-old boy sought help from a neighbor, according to police.

A release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that Moore had left the house to go to a store, leaving the children home alone, when the son who had been beaten left to get help.

Police found the 9-year-old with welts on his torso, and severe abrasions on his right eye and neck. The boy told police his father had beaten him because he fell asleep on the couch.

The boy said that Moore had used a belt to strike him on the face, buttocks, back and legs, and had also hit him with a broom handle.

According to the boy, Moore told him "It’s gonna happen all night," and then left for the store.

The boy also told sheriff's deputies that his brother was hungry and crying, and that Moore had "threw" him into his crib.

Moore was arrested later that night at the home of a relative. The relative told police that Moore had admitted to "whooping" his son for stealing.

The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. He remains hospitalized, and his condition is stable. The boy’s mother did not live in the home with Moore. The 1-year-old, whose mother is incarcerated, has been placed with a relative by Child Protective Services.