Father desperate for tips after son murdered in Detroit on Christmas Eve last year

Antonio Harris was murdered outside a Detroit home on Christmas Eve last year.

As his family gets ready to celebrate another Christmas without him, the murder remains unsolved.

"This is really a hard time for us right now, right before Christmas. This year, we didn’t put a Christmas tree up because this time of year it really hurt us," said Terrence Ricks, Harris' father.

Antonio Harris

Police said Harris, 22, was shot and killed over money in front of a crowd as he left a party at a house on Wildemere Street. Investigators have spoken to witnesses, but there is no video evidence because many houses in the area are vacant.

"We are close to bringing this case to a close, but just need another piece of evidence," said Rudy Harper, the 2nd deputy chief for media relations with Detroit police."

Ricks hopes that someone has information that can solve his son's murder.

"Would you guys please come forward if you were in that house on Wildemere on Christmas Eve? Please come and speak up," he said.

If you have information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.