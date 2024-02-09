Father killed stopping suspects stealing his car, foundation offers $10K for info

The suspects who killed a Sterling Heights father are still on the run, and the Chaldean Community Foundation is offering a $10,000 award for information.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, 43-year-old Thair Dado was fatally shot outside a Detroit liquor store where he worked part-time – at All Stars Beverage Liquor Store on W. Chicago.

Thair was throwing away the trash around 11:30 p.m. when he saw his car being driven out of the parking lot, according to surveillance video obtained by FOX 2.

As Thair attempted to open the back door of his car and stop the suspects, one person got out and shot him, footage shows. The suspects then got out of the victim's vehicle and fled in a red Sedan.

Police are still searching for the four suspects who were involved in the killing of Thair Dado, 43. The suspects escaped in a red Sedan after shooting him on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 in Detroit. (DetroitRewards.tv)

Thair was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Thair "was a devoted hardworking man, a loving husband to his wife Zina Francis, and an amazing father to his son Steven," according to the family's GoFundMe.

The father immigrated to the United States from Iraq 10 years ago. He was the sole provider for his wife and 16-year-old son.

"He bought a new house a couple of years ago, trying to build a new life in Michigan, working multiple jobs," said Thair's nephew during a press conference with Crime Stoppers and the Chaldean Community Foundation.

The Chaldean Community Foundation has put up a $10,000 award for information related to Thair Dado's murder, which took place on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

"The Waad Murad Advocacy Fund will award $10,000 to the supplier of information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals who committed the murder," said Sharkey Haddad with the Chaldean Chamber of Commerce.

The fund is named in memory of a founding member of the chamber of commerce, who was murdered at his Detroit business in 2005.

"In Metro Detroit, more than 100 Chaldean Americans have been killed at their place of business," according to the Chaldean Community Foundation. "Since the fund’s inception, the Chaldean Community Foundation has posted more than $100,000 in reward money, which helped solve several fatal robberies."

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.