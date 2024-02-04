Sterling Heights father shot and killed while trying to stop thieves from stealing his car

A Sterling Heights man was fatally shot after trying to stop several thieves who were stealing his car in Detroit late Saturday night.

43-year-old Thair Dado was at his part-time job at All Stars Beverage Liquor Store on W. Chicago in Detroit. He took the trash out around 11:30 p.m. and saw his car backing out of the parking lot.

Police say he attempted to stop the suspects, and that is when things took a turn for the worse.

"And then all of a sudden, the passenger seat just opens, and then they start shooting him," said Manar Dano, the victim’s nephew. "He’s one of the most amazing people; everyone in the family loves him, and all his friends love him."

Thair was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects stole his car and are still on the run.

"It’s like a 2015 or 2014 Hyundai that has like 350 thousand miles on it. Yeah, he got it for like three or four thousand," Manar said.

Thair leaves behind a wife and 16-year-old son.

"He was the man of the house, paying the mortgage and everything else. I don’t know what they’re going to do now," Manar said.

You can help the family by donating to their GoFundMe. Click HERE.