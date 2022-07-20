Father of 3 gunned down while sitting in car on Detroit's east side

A father of three was sitting in a car on Detroit's east side early Sunday when someone shot him to death.

"Guy was laying down on the ground, and there was a cop on top of him pumping away on him, doing CPR ," said neighbor Jon Baiz.

Baiz said he didn't know 31-year-old Isaac Boyer, but he saw the aftermath of the shooting that left the father dead.

"There were six initially a pause then one more," he said.

Boyer was shot at the intersection of Frankfort and Bishop around 2 a.m. during an argument with an unknown person.

"This is a father of three, three young kids, and they're going to grow up without their dad. We owe it to those children to give them answers about what happened to their father," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "I know it's early in the morning - I just feel someone knows something."

McGinnis called the shootng another sad example of people using a gun to solve problems.

"Conflict resolution with a firearm is not the answer," he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.