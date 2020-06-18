Father of 5 who lost fixer-upper in fire arrested in Atlanta, wanted on unrelated arson charge in Detroit

The Detroit father of five who lost the home he was fixing up for his family and was given more than half a million dollars through a GoFundMe campaign is now in police custody in Atlanta and wanted in Detroit on an unrelated arson charge.

Roderick Reynolds' home was a huge project and he was fixing it up for his family in Detroit when it caught fire on June 3. A GoFundMe page was set up and the story spread wildly online.

Then the donations came in.

"I just can't believe so many people cared this much to support me. I'm nobody," he told FOX 2 on June 5.

He told us the fire was devastating but he was going to keep pushing forward. Eventually, over $500,000 was raised for Reynolds. His family says the money has been given out yet by GoFundMe.

The Detroit Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the house fire but didn't suspect arson - at first. Deputy Fire Chief of Fire Investigations Patrick McNulty says they're taking a closer look.

"Our assumption initially, looking at any fire is that its accidental," he said.

Since Reynolds' home on Dickerson Street burned down and the story aired, he's since been arrested in Atlanta on fleeing and eluding, child endangerment, child abandonment, and arson.

Now he's wanted in Detroit as well on unrelated arson charges to a fire that happened in April.

"That caused us to pause and say okay, we have another case against this man and maybe we should take another look at this fire," McNulty said.

Reynolds is in custody in the Atlanta area. FOX 2 learned he was acting strange at the airport, police were involved and he allegedly ran from them, dropped his child, and then lit his clothes on fire in a jail cell.

"We are going to closely monitor Georgia and the case as it develops with him down there, once that is resolved we will get him up here," McNulty said.

Reynolds' family release a statement that reads in part:

"Since your gracious donations have been broadcasted, Roderick has been threatened and harassed for financial gain by people who feel they are entitled to your donations as well, causing him to have a mental breakdown."

FOX 2 has reached out to GoFundMe to alert them of the current charges against Reynolds, but have not heard back.

The cause of the fire is still investigation but the fire department says because it was under construction, it's been difficult to determine a cause.

Detroit fire is calling the cause of his house fire undetermined. Officials say that the house collapsed in on itself, making the investigation difficult.

If you have any information, call the Detroit Fire Department Tip Line (313) 628-2900