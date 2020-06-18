Person close to Detroit man who lost fixer-upper in fire: he had breakdown before being arrested in Georgia

A GoFundMe account with more than a half of a million dollars in it, not yet distributed.

Rodrick Reynolds spoke with FOX 2 earlier this month when his house burned down, a fixer upper off Dickerson Street in Detroit. Fire investigators did not suspect arson, at first. Detroit Fire Chief Patrick McNulty says now they're taking a closer look as new information has emerged, since our story aired.

On June 13th Reynolds was arrested in Atlanta on criminal charges and, he's wanted in Detroit on a new charge, issued June 10th for preparation to burn a dwelling - related to an incident in April, not connected to his house fire.

Reynolds was on a trip to Atlanta with his family - when they say he started acting strange according to a woman close to the situation.

"He's paranoid, he thinks somebody is trying to kill him, everyone is coming after him because of the money," she said.

We are told when police approached Reynolds at the airport, he allegedly resisted, dropped his toddler that he was holding. Then later in a holding cell, lit his clothes on fire - resulting in the arson charge.

"If he took his clothes off and set them on fire, there is clearly something wrong," she said.

Reynolds' family says he had a mental break down - and needs psychiatric care.

"We are fighting for you, I love you and just be strong we are going to get you some help," she said.

Fire investigators have labeled the cause of the Dickerson Street house fire undetermined - for now.

FOX 2: "Do you think he had anything to do at all with that fire?"

"Absolutely not," she said.

The Dickerson Street fire investigation has been complicated due to the house structure collapsing in on itself, officials say.

"Our assumption initially, looking at any fire, is that it is accidental," said McNulty, DFD fire investigations. "That caused us to pause and say ok we have another case against this man and maybe we should take another look at this fire."

The GoFundMe money hasn't been distributed. FOX 2 reached out to GoFundMe to alert them of Reynolds' charges but have not heard back. The account is still up and running.