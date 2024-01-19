Father of Detroit firefighter dies in Southfield house fire

A Detroit firefighter lost his dad in a blaze that broke out Thursday - and now his first responder brethren are expressing support during this dark time.

JC Richmond was killed Thursday in a house fire in Southfield. Richmond, 75, suffered smoke and soot inhalation as well as burns, according to the Oakland County medical examiner's office.

"I just found out, not too long ago, it was the father of one of our firefighters," said Charles Simms, Detroit Fire commissioner.

Richmond was the father of a Detroit firefighter, someone who likely saved so many lives battling blazes now seeing his father succumbing to one.

"What we are going to do, is rally around that firefighter, (our) entire department, to make sure that he has the support he needs," said Simms.

Southfield Fire is investigating the incident. They are still working on what caused the fire, but they can tell us a neighbor called just before 3 p.m. Thursday about smoke coming from a home in the 24000 block of Philip Drive.

"Crews arrived in four and a half, five minutes, and found out there were flames and heavy smoke from the rear of the building," said Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee.

When they got inside, they found Richmond. Firefighters tried to resuscitate him and took him to the hospital, but it was too late.

"I can’t imagine what the family is feeling," said Menifee. "This is a tough day for everyone. Unfortunately, this is what we call one of those days in the fire service - that was not a good day."

Firefighters are wrapping their arms around their teammates in the toughest of times.



