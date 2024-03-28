Father of man in Madison Heights murder-suicide house fire claims he was never violent

The two people found dead after a house fire was revealed to be a murder-suicide according to Madison Heights police.

Police believe that Christopher Spicer, 40, stabbed Candace Hawkins, 42, to death in the back bedroom. He then set fire at the residence on W. Harwood near John R and fatally stabbed himself.

FOX 2 spoke to Spicer's father who was in disbelief of the news.

He was shocked because he said his son was never violent, and that they were dating. They were boyfriend and girlfriend. Spicer's father added that his son grew up here in Warren and attended Mott High School.

"They were dating and broke up about eight months ago, but remained in contact," said a police spokesman. "Based on the autopsy results. It appears that she was stabbed multiple times. And then he took his own life."

A hunting knife was found which may have been the murder weapon, and a gas can was recovered.

Police believe that Spicer was renting the house and Hawkins was visiting at the time of the attack.

"It's a horrible tragedy for both families," said the police spokesman. "And (also for) the neighbors or friends that knew them."

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Detective Lieutenant Koehler at 248-837-2732 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

