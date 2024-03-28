Deaths ruled murder-suicide after Madison Heights fire

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Two people found dead inside a Madison Heights home after a fire Wednesday died in a murder-suicide, police said.

Firefighters were called to the home on W. Harwood near John R just before 9:30 a.m. While searching the home, they found the bodies of 40-year-old Christopher Spicer, who lived in the home, and a woman he previously dated, 42-year-old Candace Hawkins.

Police said Spicer died from self-inflicted stab wounds, while Hawkins's death was ruled a homicide. She also had stab wounds, but they were not self-inflicted. Investigators also determined that the fire was intentionally set.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.