Father shot at hospital after son shot while driving in Detroit

Police say two linked shootings Monday in Detroit were targeted.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near Chalmers Street. Someone in a white Chevrolet Impala with the license plate EMG 6198 shot at a red Dodge Challenger, hitting the driver in the ankle.

The first shooting suspect's vehicle.

The victim drove to Ascension St. John Hospital, where his father was then shot while standing outside the Challenger by someone in a black Chevrolet Equinox around 6:20 p.m. That license plate is ELV 9422. The father was also hit in the ankle. Both victims are expected to survive.

The second shooting suspect's vehicle

"Hear the bullets hitting the glass, so we're pretty much diving on the floor after that," said Devon Morrow, who was at the hospital emergency room for high blood pressure when the shooting happened. "It's at the hospital, man."

Lt. Michael Shaw, with Michigan State Police, said investigators are still piecing together what happened. He said the shootings were not random, and they did not stem from road rage.

"We are very fortunate no one else was hurt and we didn't have an active shooter situation in the hospital," he said. "It is ridiculous that people think violence is the answer for everything."