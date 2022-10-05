FedEx driver accused of stealing $96,000 worth of Footlocker merchandise

article

A report that a FedEx driver was stealing merchandise instead of delivering it to an Eastpointe Footlocker store led police to about $96,000 worth of stolen goods.

Police were called to the Footlocker on Eight Mile Road on Monday about the alleged thefts, prompting an investigation. They searched 40-year-old Morris Jones' home in the 23000 block of Courtland in Eastpointe, and found the merchandise, as well as other evidence.

The stolen shoes back at the Footlocker store (Photo: Eastpointe Police)

Morris was arrested without incident.

He is now facing embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property charges. He was issued a $25,000 personal bond and must wear a GPS tether while out of jail.

Police said they are also seeking a warrant for a female accomplice.