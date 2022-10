article

Bloomfield Township police are trying to identify two suspects who stole merchandise worth $2,000 from a TJ Maxx store.

Police said the pair stole a pair of Gucci shoes worth $700 and a Gucci coat worth $1,300 from the store at 2139 S. Telegraph around 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-433-7764.