Feds: Man used prosthetic faces while stealing money from Detroit casino kiosks

A Harper Woods man used prosthetic face masks to hide his identity while he stole money from victims through casino kiosks, federal officials said.

Authorities said John Christopher Colletti, 56, would use names, driver’s license numbers, and the last four digits of Social Security Numbers to access accounts through Global Payments Gaming Services Inc. (GPGS) kiosks. He would wear one or more prosthetic face masks to conceal who he was.

Between April 26, 2019, through March 12, 2020, Colletti withdrew thousands of dollars from victims' accounts at casinos in at least two states, including the MGM Grand Casino in Detroit.

Feds said Colletti stole $125,740 from victims. When he was caught, he had personally identifiable information about 300 people. He also had several full prosthetic face masks.

GPGS assumed the loss for the victims.

Advertisement

Colletti was sentenced to four years in prison.