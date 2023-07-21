Suspect in Wynter Smith's death charged with 20 felonies by Michigan Attorney General

Rashad Trice, 26, the suspect in the death of a 2-year-old Lansing girl has been charged with 20 crimes, including first-degree murder which carries a mandatory life-sentence.

The Attorney General announced the charges against Trice Friday after saying she would take over the case due to the number of jurisdictions that Trice allegedly committed crimes in.

Along with murder, he was also charged with assault, criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping counts.

"We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores," said Dana Nessel. "I remain appreciative for the coordination with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith."

The slew of charges comes nearly three weeks after Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman before kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter, later identified as Wynter Smith. It happened on July 2 in Lansing and Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores after a police chase.

Smith was found three days after being taken. Her body was found in a Detroit alleyway.

The total list of charges include:

One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;

Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;

Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;

One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;

One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;

One Count Second Degree Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and,

One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Charges filed in Ingham, Macomb, and Wayne counties have all since been dropped as the attorney general follows up the case.

The AG said the counts were consolidated to reduce the trauma that may come with multiple judicial forums where the case could play out.

Trice is currently being held in Newayo County Jail.

