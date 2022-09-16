Felon caught with gun after motorcyclist clocked going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit

When Michigan State Police troopers stopped a Detroit motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, they discovered he was a felon and had a gun.

"Unfortunately I'd like to say we are surprised by that, but we are not," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said about the speeding. "We all think that we are the best drivers, Nascar, Motocross competitors, but quite honestly people going those speeds are the worst drivers we come across."

Troopers clocked the 46-year-old man speeding near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit at 9:50 p.m. Thursday. After police pulled over the man, he admitted that he had a handgun. Police found the weapon on the man's waistband and confiscated it.

Shaw said speeding is a big issue troopers are encountering lately.

"Highest amount of fatalities we have seen in the last 15 years. Our troopers are stopping people regularly going over 100," he said.

Shaw said traffic enforcement is about keeping drivers safe, but there is a bigger picture here and that’s getting illegal guns off the streets.

"One thing about traffic enforcement is that bad guys drive too," he said. "This guy just happened to be a convicted felon and had a handgun in his waistband."

The man was arrested, and the case was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review. Police are seeking reckless driving, concealed weapon, and felon in possession charges.