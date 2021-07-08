FEMA officials in Wayne County to assess late June flooding

article

Federal emergency officials are in Wayne County Thursday to assess damage from severe storms that flooded parts of Wayne County two weeks ago.

Members of FEMA are touring flood-stricken areas in Detroit and Dearborn this week after the governor requested federal assistance for residents and cities that saw a surge of rainwater enter basements and disrupt traffic on freeways.

City managers have encouraged residents to keep track of the damage to their homes and possessions that were water-logged so they can receive an appropriate assessment for relief from the federal government.

In Detroit, residents that file a claim with the city's water and sewage department and with FEMA might be able to secure reimbursement for property damages. State law says that residents have 45 days to file a claim with DWSD, meaning that all requests must be sent in by Aug. 10.

Residents can do so by calling (313) 267-8000 or by heading to the city's website here.

FEMA's assessment of the damages will start today, but any reimbursement might not arrive for weeks.

Gretchen Whitmer had a request for federal assistance approved shortly after the storms fell. A Preliminary Damage Assessment will be conducted FEMA officials, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security, local governments, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Meanwhile, flood victims have other options available to them:

Emergency hotlines: 313-267-8000

MI 2-1-1: the state's hotline for connecting disaster victims with resources for housing and food can be reached by dialing 211

Housing counseling resources: The Michigan State Housing Development Authority might also have help available. Check the PDF here

A June 29 press conference with the Detroit mayor called the 6 inches of rain that fell more than a week-and-a-half ago the "most significant rainstorm in at least 80 years."

Advertisement

The city's hotline received thousands of calls in the aftermath of the storm.