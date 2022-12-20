Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side

A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers.

Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m.

"The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that accident developed into a road rage incident," Detroit Police Cmdr. Arnold Williams said. "Road rage is just a part of our life right now. The only thing that you really can say is wait for the police to get here."

According to police, a man got out of his vehicle with a gun after being rear-ended by another driver.

Police said the driver who hit him has a concealed pistol license, so he pulled out his gun and fired at him.

"He felt threatened when he saw this individual approaching him with his weapon out. He then started to fire to protect himself and also his daughter who was with him at the time," Williams said.

This led to the other man retreating to his car.

"He started firing from his vehicle as well," Williams said.

The man who first got out with the gun was shot.

"He’s actually at a hospital right now with non-life-threatening injuries, but we do have police with him as well," Williams said. "And we are still questioning the gentlemen who was inside the car who did the initial firing."

This incident is just another reminder of how common road rage shootings have become.

"The final analysis is we’re talking about property. We’re talking about one car hit another car. No one was injured. No reason to get out of your vehicle and try to solve the situation with violence. Just stay in your vehicle and wait for the police," Williams said.