Fenton woman still missing more than 13 years after disappearance

A Fenton woman is still missing after she disappeared more than 13 years ago.

Randa Jawhari, who was 42 when she disappeared, spoke to her sister at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022. Jawhari told her sister she was going to bed, then did not answer the phone the next day.

She was last known to be at her apartment in the 3000 block of W. Shiawassee near US-23. When a family member checked her home, they said her clothes were laid out, untouched, and it did not look like she slept in her bed. No personal belongings were taken, either.

At the time, Jawhari was 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighed 100 pounds. She had shoulder-length brown hair. She has brown eyes. She also has double piercings in both ears and a scar on her abdomen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.