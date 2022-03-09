Ferndale man arraigned on weapons and drug charges after striking ex-girlfriend, shooting at her

A Ferndale man was arraigned on weapons and assault charges after allegedly striking his ex-girlfriend before shooting at her as she fled his car.

Jeffrey Pippen, 41, was charged with counts of weapons discharge from a vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm to commit a felony, felonious assault, and possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams after he was arrested by state police.

According to the female victim, Pippen allegedly pistol whipped her inside his car after an argument escalated between the two on March 5.

The scene unfolded around 10:45 p.m. in Royal Oak Charter Township.

While the victim fled the car, police say Pippen fired two shots from a handgun at her, striking her car before she fled the scene. Police later met up with the victim.

Pippen was eventually arrested at a home in Royal Oak Township that police identified as his. He was taken into custody peacefully and his vehicle was seized as evidence.

Police say the victim suffered injuries from the assault, but she was not struck by gunfire.

Pippen was given $20,000/10% bond following his arraignment in the 45th District Court.