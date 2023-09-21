Ferndale man charged after deadly stabbing of 24-year-old in Detroit

article

A Ferndale man has been charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors say he stabbed a Detroit man last Monday.

Christopher Allen Baldridge, 37, allegedly stabbed Justin Karaba, 24 after a fight between the two escalated into a deadly attack.

The Wayne County Prosecutor said Baldridge was arraigned Thursday at the 36th District Court.

Police were initially called to the area of West Vernor Highway and Central Street for a reported shooting on Sept. 18. After arriving at the scene shortly before noon, they found a victim on the sidewalk who had suffered from multiple stab wounds.

Medics then transported the 24-year-old victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

MORE: Break-in suspects shot at while trying to steal weed from Shelby Township condo, sources say

Prosecutors said Baldridge produced a knife after he and Karaba started fighting before assaulting him. He then fled the scene before being arrested by Detroit police on Sept. 19.

He will be back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 5.