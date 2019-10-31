Ferndale police make arrest in murder of Dollar Club owner after 9 years

Nearly nine years ago on November 26, 2010 a popular Ferndale store owner, 64-year-old Karim Kha-marko was murdered in a robbery attempt.

Marko was just about to close up at his Dollar Club store for the night when a man entered the store and fatally shot him three times - then got away.

But now a break in the case - a suspect has been arrested.

"I've been waiting for this day for nine years," said Marko's daughter, Candice Samona.

Police, at the time, said it was a botched robbery. Surveillance video from a nearby store caught the suspect going in and out of the Dollar Club. Yet, all leads fell through - until Thursday morning.

"We were able to identify a suspect and arrest that person," said Sgt. Baron Brown, Ferndale police.

Earlier this year- evidence was discovered - which was not revealed - that lead to the arrest of a 48-year-old Romulus man.

"We're going to finally have some answers that we been waiting for years," said Samona.

But a lot has changed over the years - the family had to sell the Dollar Club; Samona, the youngest of Marko's five children, got married; and six grandkids became part of this close Oakland County family.

"Murder cases that don't end up in an arrest, they never close," said Brown.

Ferndale police said it has submitted a warrant request for murder. The charging decision should come shortly.

"Our detectives worked really hard on it," Brown said. "And if we are able to secure a warrant and convict this person, it will feel really good."

"I want this person to be behind bars," Samona said.