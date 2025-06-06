Ferndale puppy tortured: man cut dog's ears, put garbage bag over head

article

A Detroit man is facing multiple felony charges after Ferndale Police said he was torturing a 3-month-old puppy by cutting off its ears and planning to remove its tail.

Curtis Martin, 25, was arrested early Friday morning after a 911 caller reported an animal crying just north of 8 Mile off of Woodward in Ferndale. According to the caller, they also reported seeing a man put a small animal in a garbage bag.

Police arrived and found the man, later identified as Martin, crouching next to his car with the back hatch open. Police said Martin resisted arrest and ran before he was taken into custody.

In the trunk of the car, police said they found a 3-month-old puppy with a trash bag over its head. The dog's ears were both severed and the tail had been tied off, which police said was in preparation for removal.

Police reported finding scissors and surgical supplies in the car, along with a large amount of blood.

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment and will be turned over to the Oakland County Animal Control for treatment before it is healthy enough to be adopted.

Martin was arraigned for second-degree animal torture and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer. All of the charges are felonies.

Martin was given a $100,000 cash bond and is due back in court on June 16.

What they're saying:

Police are crediting the 911 caller for reporting the crying animal and saving the puppy.

"We are thankful for the vigilance of the 911 caller and the swift action of our patrol officers in rescuing this puppy," said Ferndale Police Deputy Chief David Spellman. "This is a disturbing act of cruelty. We will all sleep better knowing the person responsible is in custody."