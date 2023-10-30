Ferndale salon hosting 'pay what you can' event with proceeds benefiting Affirmations

Rosewater Salon in Ferndale is hosting a "pay what you can" event in November.

The salon on Woodward Avenue will do 18 hair appointments and six eyebrow appointments on Nov. 18.

Appointments must be booked in advance by emailing Rosewater at info@rosewatersalonferndale.com or messaging the salon on social media.

Rosewater is offering these haircuts to allow people who may otherwise not have the funds to get their hair cut. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Affirmations, an LGBTQ+ community center that offers numerous resources.