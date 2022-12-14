Ferndale's Assaggi Bistro closing after New Year's Eve

article

Assaggi Bistro in Ferndale is closing, the restaurant announced Wednesday.

The Italian eatery's final day will be Dec. 31.

"It is with mixed emotions that we must announce that after over 20 years, Assaggi Bistros’ last night of service will be New Year's Eve," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post sharing the closure and thanking customers.

According to Assaggi, the space will be renovated, and a new restaurant will open at 330 W 9 Mile Rd. in the spring.