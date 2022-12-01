Tapped Coffee + Eats closing Royal Oak location

article

Tapped Coffee + Eats is closing its Royal Oak location, the business announced Thursday in a Facebook post.

The coffee shop's last day open is Friday. It opened earlier this year.

Tapped thanked the city and customers for its support in the post and said, "We've been working hard to find solutions to keep the doors open."

Related: Pumachug in Clawson closes

A Canton location is still open and Tapped said it will still be doing corporate deliveries of kegs to restaurants and homes.