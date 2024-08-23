Final defense witnesses expected Friday in McKenzie Cochran trial

The defense is expected to call its final witness to the stand Friday as the trial against three security guards charged with McKenzie Cochran's 2014 death at Northland Mall continues.

John Seiberling, Gaven King, and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter after the 2014 death was reviewed years later. A fourth guard charged with the death, Lucius Hamilton, pleaded guilty, and a fifth guard died before charges were filed.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Cochran, 25, of Ferndale, allegedly told the owner of a jewelry store at the Southfield mall that "he wanted to kill someone" on Jan. 28, 2014.

Two security guards responded to the store after the owner called for security assistance. When Cochran approached the guards with clenched fists, one guard maced him and both attempted to restrain him to the ground. Three additional security guards responded and took part in the restraint in order to handcuff Cochran, authorities said.

Video showed that Cochran remained face down with his arms under his body while the five security guards restrained him. Witnesses at the mall, and subsequent interviews with the guards involved, reported hearing Cochran say he couldn’t breathe while he was on the ground.

Witnesses called to the stand by the defense earlier this week include medical experts.