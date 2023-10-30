Final Gravity Brewing announces closure of Kalamazoo taproom

article

Final Gravity Brewing Co. said it is closing its Kalamazoo Taproom, though there are plans to move somewhere else in the city.

The brewery announced the closure over the weekend, saying that its last day will be Dec. 16. The Decatur location will remain open.

"While nothing is set in stone, we are committed to continuing our presence in this vibrant community," the business wrote about the Kalamazoo closure.

Final Gravity got its start in Decatur in 2014 before opening its second location in Kalamazoo in 2017.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you who have supported Final Gravity Brewing Company over the years. Your loyalty and enthusiasm have driven our success, and we wouldn't be where we are today without you," the business said.

Events and promotions will be planned at the Kalamazoo location at 246 N. Burdick St. to celebrate the brewery before it closes.