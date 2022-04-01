Final suspect in Detroit-based multi-million dollar credit card fraud ring sentenced to prison

The final person involved in a multi-million dollar credit card scheme was sentenced this week, closing out a case that involved fraud at stores across the country.

Tayan Jackson, 35, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to two years in prison. Jackson must also pay $404,386.70 in restitution.

Severn other people have already been sentenced in connection with the crimes, with restitution among all of them totaling more than $2.3 million.

According to federal authorities, beginning in 2015 the group would use the dark web and other sources to obtain stolen credit card information. They would use this information to clone the cards then travel to Walmart stores across the United States and buy gift cards, usually in $500 increments, with the counterfeit credit cards.

They would then return to Detroit, where the scene was based, and sell the gift cards for cash or other items. This scheme went on for nearly three years.

"This was an incredibly sophisticated group, who engaged in widespread fraud across multiple states over multiple years, stealing millions of dollars in the process," stated United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. "This prosecution is a prime example of our commitment to breaking up these organized crime rings, and holding their members accountable for the full scope of their criminal conduct."

During the investigation, it was also discovered that members of the group was involved in an AT&T fraud scheme that started in 2017.

Investigators said the defendants would use personal identifiable information from the dark web to create cell phone accounts. Those accounts would be used to buy iPhones that were resold.

Multiple people pleaded guilty to their involvement with the phone scam and were given sentences ranging from 4-8 years in prison.

"For several years, these individuals thought they had gotten away with their scheme to exploit Personally Identifiable Information obtained via the dark web, and use it to steal from retailers and rob their victims of their financial information. Today’s conclusion of this case serves as a reminder to those who engage in a criminal enterprise that law enforcement will spare no resource to find you and bring you to justice for your criminal activity," said Inspector in Charge Rodney M. Hopkins, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Detroit Division.