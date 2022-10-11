Fingerprint on note leads police to failed Troy bank robber who claimed she had bomb

article

A woman who claimed she had a bomb when she tried to rob a Troy bank last month was arrested Monday.

Police said Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa, 24, of Detroit, entered the Chase Bank at 260 John R Rd. at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 with a backpack. She passed the teller a note that she had a bomb, but fled without cash when the teller alerted a manager.

A latent fingerprint on the note Scott-Musa allegedly gave the teller led investigators to her.

She was arraigned on armed robbery and bank robbery charges, and received a $1 million cash bond.