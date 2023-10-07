Fire breaks out at Taylor apartment complex

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Taylor on Saturday.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at Princeton Square Apartments, which is located in the area of Telegraph and Northline.

According to fire officials, the fire started on a balcony of one of the apartments and quickly began to spread.

Residents at the apartment tell FOX 2 that someone was grilling on the balcony before the fire began to spread.

No one was injured, and the fire is now under control.

READ MORE: 2 students shot at Oak Park High School after homecoming football game

