Fire breaks out at Taylor apartment complex
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) — - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Taylor on Saturday.
The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at Princeton Square Apartments, which is located in the area of Telegraph and Northline.
According to fire officials, the fire started on a balcony of one of the apartments and quickly began to spread.
Residents at the apartment tell FOX 2 that someone was grilling on the balcony before the fire began to spread.
No one was injured, and the fire is now under control.
