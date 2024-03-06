Fire burns after Clinton Twp explosion • James Crumbley jury selection continues • Wild crash caught on camera

Fire continues to burn Wednesday morning at the site of multiple explosions Monday night in Clinton Township.

A fire at the building that houses Goo and Select Distributors at 15 Mile and Groesbeck caught fire, leading to multiple explosions that sent debris flying as far as two miles away. A 19-year-old man who was about ¼ mile away from the building was killed when he was hit by a canister.

When firefighters got to the scene Monday night, they couldn't immediately fight the flames because of the explosions. Once the explosions ceased late Monday, they were able to begin putting out the flames that kept flaring into Tuesday.

Investigators are not able to access the blast site until it is cleared by firefighters and is no longer igniting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will be helping conduct the investigation into the explosions and the building. Authorities say the business had illegally stored butane and nitrous oxide that was ignited by a fire. These canisters of gas shot out of the building, with some debris landing as far as 2 miles away.

James Crumbley jury selection continues

Prosecutors and James Crumbley's defense will continue to question potential jurors on Wednesday.

The father of the Oxford High School shooter is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. But before prosecutors can present their case, 12 jurors must be selected.

Some topics of questions the potential jury pool were asked Tuesday included their feelings toward guns and experiences with law enforcement.

As Tuesday came to a close, Judge Cheryl Matthews told the courtroom she expects to have a jury seated by the end of the day Wednesday.

Wild rollover crash caught on dashcam

A driver's dashcam caught one vehicle rolling over and another bursting into flames Monday on Eight Mile in Detroit.

"I saw somebody speeding behind me, and it seemed like they weren’t going to stop," said Nick Sorrell.

His dashcam was rolling when a car blew past him and slammed into an SUV, causing the SUV to roll and hit a building near John R. The car that hit the SUV then caught on fire.

"That was a little bit traumatic," Sorrell said.

Witnesses ran to help get everyone out of the wreckage safely.

"I actually seen the cars flipping," said Mark, one of the people who helped. "We looked over and one of cars was on fire. I just knew I had to get them out of there."

Family pleads for answers after man shot 12 times

A Detroit family still doesn't know who shot and killed a 19-year-old man 12 times earlier this year.

Jason Motley suffered numerous gunshot wounds the morning of Jan. 29, including eight that hit him in the head. He was at Orleans and E Lantz, less than a block from his house, when he was murdered.

His family said he had dreams of moving out, helping himself, and helping his family.

"That was his whole motive – was to get out of the hood," his aunt, Brittany Motley, said. "But I didn’t think this is the only way that he would get out the hood."

"Someone called him about 6:30 in the morning," Brittany said.

After that call, he walked out of the house – presumably to meet someone at Dequindre and Lantz.

"He never made it to the next corner," she said.

Bill Dwyer fired from Warren PD

Days after announcing his retirement, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer was fired from his role.

A letter from new Mayor Lori Stone told him he had been let go, "effective immediately."

A disagreement over hiring practices led to this.

"After careful consideration and evaluation of our organizational needs, we’ve decided to make changes to our team’s structure. As an appointee to the mayor, your position is (an) at-will position. Unfortunately, this means that your services with the City of Warren will be concluding effective immediately," the letter to Dwyer reads.

"I think my reputation speaks for itself as far as my integrity, my professionalism, and my commitment to the job and the communities that I serve," Dwyer said.

Stone said she is grateful for Dwyer's years of service, but said it is essential that her administration shares a united view on operations.

Daily Forecast

Expect clouds and cooler temperatures today.

What else we're watching

Nikki Haley to suspend 2024 presidential campaign

Nikki Haley is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign after a poor Super Tuesday performance, FOX News Digital confirmed – the last major rival to former President Donald Trump in the Republican contest.

Haley had been vying to become the GOP presidential nominee despite the odds against her, but on Wednesday she is planning to retract her bid.

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is scheduled to deliver remarks in Charleston, South Carolina, at 10 a.m. ET. She will make the announcement official in that speech, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Read more here.