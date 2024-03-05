Florida man indicted for hate crime threats against Canton Council on American-Islamic Relations

A West Palm Beach man was indicted by a grand jury for making repeated threats to the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter.

Michael Shapiro of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged for allegedly placing three separate phone calls to CAIR’s office located in Canton, and left threatening voicemails, said US Attorney Dawn Ison on Tuesday.

Shapiro, 72, was charged with three counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce after an investigation by the Canton Police Department and the FBI.

His recorded messages included the following:

December 8, 2023: "I’m going to kill you bastards. I’m going to kill you bastards."

December 14, 2023: ""I’m going to kill you m****r f*****g bastards. Muslims! I’m going to kill you m****r f*****s. I’m going to kill you! I’m going to kill you! I’m going to kill you!"

December 15, 2023: "You’re a violent people. Why do you come to America? Why do you come to Europe? M***** f******. You’re violent. You’re killers. You’re rapists. I’m going to kill you m****r f*****s!"

The indictment also alleges that Shapiro intentionally selected the victim of his threats because of the actual and perceived religion and national origin of the people who work at and are assisted by CAIR.

If convicted, Shapiro faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the 3 counts. If convicted, a federal court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, said the US Attorney's Office in a release.

"Today’s charges should serve as a warning that those who threaten violence, especially when they intend to instill fear on an entire community, will be identified, investigated, and aggressively prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Ison said.