Fire causes at least $100,000 worth of damage to Ann Arbor office building
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Ann Arbor office building was damaged in a fire Wednesday night.
The building at 455 East Eisenhower Pkwy., next to Olive Garden, caught fire around 9:20 p.m.
After firefighters arrived to handle the fire in a second floor office, building sprinklers activated and helped contain the blaze to that room.
(Photo: Ann Arbor FD)
The fire and water damage is estimated to be at least $100,000.
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.