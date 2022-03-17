Fire causes at least $100,000 worth of damage to Ann Arbor office building

article

An Ann Arbor office building was damaged in a fire Wednesday night.

The building at 455 East Eisenhower Pkwy., next to Olive Garden, caught fire around 9:20 p.m.

After firefighters arrived to handle the fire in a second floor office, building sprinklers activated and helped contain the blaze to that room.

(Photo: Ann Arbor FD)

The fire and water damage is estimated to be at least $100,000.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.