Fire on ninth floor of west tower of Lafayette Towers in Detroit, residents evacuated
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Fire Department was working through the rain Wednesday morning to put out a fire inside the west tower of Lafayette Towers apartments.
The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. at the Lafayette Towers and appears to be on the ninth floor of the west tour. Residents were evacuated and it's unknown if there are any injuries.
The 22-story building is at 1301 Orleans Street in Detroit.
