Crews battle Roseville building fire as shelter-in-place ordered for chemical release risk

The Brief Crews are battling a massive building fire in Roseville A shelter in place was issued for the area due to the public health hazard from the smoke



Crews are battling a massive fire in Roseville on Tuesday.

Emergency first responders were seen at a warehouse off of 12 Mile in Macomb County.

What we know:

The Roseville Fire Department ordered a shelter-in-place for a major portion of Macomb County due to a building fire Tuesday.

The order came in after a building fire on 12 Mile in Roseville earlier in the morning. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from the building, which houses a manufacturing company that builds aerospace products.

The emergency order stretched from 11 Mile to Common Road, and Groveland Street to Bunert Road.

Crews battle building fire as black plumes of smoke spill out from the structure.

What we don't know:

The circumstances around the fire are unknown.

The scene is also active and drivers are advised to avoid the scene.