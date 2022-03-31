Firefighters fight massive warehouse fire in Melvindale stoked by high winds

article

A warehouse in Melvindale was left a pile of smouldering debris after a blaze that started at midnight tore through the structure Thursday morning.

By early morning, the Allen Road-based warehouse was completely engulfed in flames.

While no injuries were reported, residents in the area of Allen Road and Outer Drive were asked to shelter in place as firefighters worked to dampen the fire.

The blaze at the warehouse, which already had enough fuel to burn due to the location acting as a printing place for t-shirts, was difficult to put out due to chemicals, strong winds, and the inability to turn off gas.

The nearby street was closed to traffic.

By 6:30 a.m., most of the flames were gone.

It's unclear what started the fire.