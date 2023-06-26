Firework safety tips: How to avoid injury while celebrating Fourth of July

article

Fireworks, while fun, can be extremely dangerous if safety precautions aren't taken.

Data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that 74% of fireworks injuries occur around the Fourth of July, and nearly 50% of those injuries involve people 24 and younger. In 2021, an estimated 11,500 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries.

Read: Michigan firework laws

"It’s important to be proactive about fireworks safety. We see the most burn injuries during the summer months when fireworks are being used for holidays like the Fourth of July," said Dr. Steve McGraw, the chairman of Emergency Medicine at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield.

Related: Ford Fireworks viewing spots, parking, info, and more

McGraw provided safety tips for using both fireworks and sparklers this holiday.

"Water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and we avoid having kids near hot water. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees or more and can cause third-degree burns, and yet we allow kids to hold them," he said. "Fireworks-related injuries can be prevented if we use common sense and take safety precautions that can avoid tragedy on what should be a fun day for the family."

Firework safety tips

Point fireworks away from you and occupied areas, even when they aren’t lit

Do not let young children use sparklers and closely monitor older children’s use

Keep a water source nearby in case of fire and accidents

Only use legal fireworks approved for consumer use

Do not use fireworks if you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Enjoy a public display of fireworks if possible

If you are burned by a firework, call 911 or go to the emergency room.