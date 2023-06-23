Ford Fireworks 2023: Detroit viewing spots, parking, info, and more

article

The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit sky Monday night.

Headed to the show? The fireworks start around 10 p.m.

Here's everything you need to know before you go:

Where to watch the Ford Fireworks

Belle Isle (viewing from the MacArthur Bridge will not be permitted)

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

No tents and canopies allowed.

From 2 - 4 p.m., all vehicles will be directed to the paddock area (except those with valid ADA placards)

RV parking will be on the paddock area near the Casino.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza

Both Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza are open to the public, but pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 26.

Both plazas will be open until capacity is reached. No re-admittance into Hart Plaza or Spirit Plaza. Those entering either plaza will be subject to security screening. Coolers and backpacks also will be searched.

Where to park

City-owned garages

Ford Underground Garage - 30 E. Jefferson. 6 a.m. - 1 a.m. $10

Eastern Market Garage - 2727 Riopelle Street. 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. $10

Private lots and garages will also be open around the city. Prices for these parking spots vary.

ParkDetroit.us can be used to book spots and prepay.

SpotHero also allows parking to be booked in advance.

Street closures

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close.

Areas that will be closed

Riverwalk in its entirety including Milliken State Park/Harbor

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.

Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Bus/People Mover changes

Buses

On June 26 from 5 - 11 p.m., the following eastside routes will end at the Bricktown People Mover Station on Beaubien between Congress and Lafayette. The affected routes are Van Dyke/Lafayette (#5), Gratiot (#6), Jefferson (#9), Russell (#40), Chene (#52), and Cadillac/Harper (#67).

Bus passengers may take the People Mover at the Bricktown Station to get to the Rosa Parks Transit Center exiting at the Times Square/Grand River People Mover Station. Passengers at the Rosa Parks Transit Center traveling east should board the People Mover at the Times Square/Grand River Station and exit at the Bricktown Station to board eastbound coaches staged on Beaubien near the station.

Woodward (#4) will lay over at the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

DDOT employees in neon yellow vests will provide free People Mover tokens for passengers needing to reach the Rosa Parks Transit Center or buses on Beaubien near the Bricktown People Mover Station.For more information regarding DDOT service, call 313-933-1300.

People Mover

The Detroit People Mover (DPM) will operate from 7 a.m. - midnight. DPM trains will bypass Huntington Place, Millender Center and Renaissance Center stations beginning at 2 p.m. on June 26. These stations will reopen for regular service on June 27.

Financial District Station is the closest DPM station within walking distance of Hart Plaza. It is the next station before Millender Center and nearest to Huntington Place from the street.

These DPM stations will remain open to the public until midnight: Michigan, Fort-Cass, West Riverfront, Financial District, Bricktown, Greektown, Cadillac, Broadway, Times Square and Grand Circus Park. The People Mover is 75 cents to ride for all passengers and free for children ages 5 and under.

For more information, go online to www.thepeoplemover.com or call 313-224-2160.

Detroit curfew

The curfew for minors 18 and under will be in effect from 8 p.m. on June 26 until 6 a.m. on June 27 for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Blvd., Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street, and Chene Park.

Lost children

Parents can find lost children in these locations:

Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center/Cobo Center), off Atwater Dr. in the atrium

Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd. (313) 596-5300

Detroit Police Department 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort Street (313) 596-5400

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, 628-2100