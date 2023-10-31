Chronic wasting disease identified in Michigan deer for first time this year

Michigan has identified its first case of chronic wasting disease case of the year in a northern Michigan deer, the state said Tuesday.

CWD was identified in a 4-year-old doe that was found in poor condition in Ogemaw County.

The disease is fatal to white-tailed deer, elk, and moose, affecting their neurological functions and typically spread between individuals when they gather in groups. The positive case is Michigan's 251st.

Tracking CWD is tricky because of the slow pace the disease moves at. State officials typically work to identify where infections could occur before cases break out in larger numbers.

"When we find chronic wasting disease in a brand-new location, where previous intensive surveillance has not yet been done, it becomes extremely important for wildlife disease managers to understand where additional cases might be within that county," said Chad Stewart, a deer specialist with the Department of Natural Resources.

Eradicating the disease is nearly impossible since symptoms show up well after a deer has been infected. Instead, the state focuses on stringent management of deer herds, paying close attention to spots where cases are emerging, rather than where it already exists.

With hunting season around the corner, those planning on harvesting deer are encouraged to get their kills tested. In light of the latest confirmed case, additional testing opportunities will be available in Ogemaw County, Stewart said.

CWD has previously been identified in several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Midland, and Montcalm.