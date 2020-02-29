First in-state test for coronavirus comes back negative, MDHHS confirms

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that the first in state test for coronavirus tested negative.

“I am pleased that the process for testing at our state laboratory is working well, and that we were able to get this result within hours,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS. “While the current risk to the general public in the U.S. is low, we expect to see more cases, including cases where we are uncertain of the source of their infection. We encourage everyone to continue to practice good hygiene by washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes appropriately, and staying home if they are ill."

The human coronavirus is shown in a file image made from a transmission electron microscopy view. (Photo by Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MDDHS says for privacy reasons, no additional information will be provided about the individual’s health status or location.

