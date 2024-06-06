Fish, go off-roading, and visit Michigan state parks for free this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's almost Three Free weekend in Michigan, two days when you can enjoy several outdoor activities for free.
On June 8 and 9, fish without a license, ride off-road trails without an ORV license or trail permit, and visit state parks without a recreation passport. Both Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy this weekend.
All other rules and regulations for fishing and ORVs apply. Find ORV info here and fishing info here.
