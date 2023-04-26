Five people arrested and several guns found after Detroit shooting investigation turns into police chase

Two men in their early 20s were arrested after a shooting investigation turned into a brief chase in Detroit.

It happened around 8:40 p.m., according to police.

A suspect vehicle previously identified during a shooting investigation was spotted in Detroit. Michigan State Police initiated a traffic stop near Seven Mile on Prevost when the suspect driver sped away.

Patrol units used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit, which state police wrote on Twitter lasted "less than a minute."

Once the vehicle was immobilized, four suspects ran from the scene. Two were eventually arrested.

Police also recovered two firearms.

The suspects, a 22-year-old from Detroit and a 20-year-old from River Rouge were both checked out by first responders because they were out of breath from running, according to police.

They were eventually taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

The arrest eventually led to two search warrants being executed at homes in Detroit. More firearms were recovered, and three additional people were arrested.

Among those apprehended include the suspected shooter.