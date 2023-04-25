Community stunned at murder of popular neurosurgeon inside his Detroit mansion

Questions continue to swirl after a prominent Metro Detroit doctor was found shot to death on Sunday.

The body of Dr. Devon Hoover was found inside his Boston Edison District estate where he's resided the past 15 years, wrapped in a sheet, in the attic.

"That man was an angel," said one neighbor. "He was beautiful. Everybody was shocked. My phone has been blowing up all night, I was like, no, no, no."

A neurosurgeon, Hoover, 53, was beloved by his neighbors who said off-camera he was the anchor of the tightly-knit neighborhood. He had turned his historic home into a museum-like gem off W. Boston Boulevard.

The doctor was supposed to be heading to visit family in Indiana last weekend. When he didn’t show up, his family called Detroit police which then did a well-being check at the house Sunday.

His body was discovered wrapped in a sheet tucked in an attic crawl space with a single gunshot wound. Hoover’s car was found dumped on the city’s west side.

Hoover worked at Ascension Healthcare at St. John Hospital in Detroit. They said in a statement, in part, that Hoover was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed.

This all does appear to be an isolated situation – as of Tuesday evening, no one is in police custody, yet.



