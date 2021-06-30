Flash Flood Warning issued for part of Wayne County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Wayne County until 8:30 p.m.,

The NWS said Doppler radar shows thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. About 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is up to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include northeast Detroit, the Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods including I-94 between mile markers 217 and 225.

The NWS advises motorists to turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Advertisement

For live radar and constant weather updates go to the FOX 2 Weather page HERE or download for free the FOX 2 Weather App.