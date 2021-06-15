Flat Rock police searching for husband of woman found dead inside home

What started as a well-being check quickly became a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside her Flat Rock home. Now police are looking for her husband, Amos Lowe, as a person of interest.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 25000 block of Gilbraltar Tuesday and found a dead woman inside. Investigators say the victim is a woman in her 30s and that they’re actively seeking the person who killed her.

Amos Lowe is being sought by police for questioning, he is described as an albino Black man.

Neighbor Jason Stone lives in an apartment two doors down from the house at the center of the investigation.

FOX 2: "Was there any indication that something like this could happen?"

"Not at all," he said. "Quiet family, I never heard anything from them.

"It’s very tragic especially living in Flat Rock, it's a very quiet neighborhood, family-oriented neighborhood," he said.

The investigation into the homicide on Gilbraltar is ongoing.

"Thoughts and prayers to the family. My heart goes out to them," Stone said.

If you know where Amos Lowe is, please call Flat Rock police at 734-782-2496 ext 0 or your local police department.

