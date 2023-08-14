Fleeing suspect hits family's SUV killing pregnant mother in Sterling Heights

A mother with another baby on the way was killed in a crash - her husband was seriously injured after a teen fleeing police allegedly crashed into them.

FOX 2 was there to capture Faith and Norman Gumma’s socially distanced wedding, back in 2020 getting married. And then again, this time, reporting on a tragedy un imaginable.,

Three years later on Saturday this family was shattered, after their car was hit at 90 miles per hour, by a teen fleeing from police near their home in Sterling Heights.

"Today we have heavy hearts and we feel very bad for the family," said Lt. Mario Bastianelli, Sterling Heights police.

Faith who was about three months pregnant, was killed. Her husband Norman, who was driving is in critical condition – with severe head trauma. Their 2-year-old Elijah, suffered only minor injuries, asking now, where is mom and dad.

The Gumma’s family says – Norman needs miraculous healing and are asking for prayers.

"Unfortunately this pursuit happened so quickly and then to the accident - literally 36 seconds from the start of the chase - to the crash," said Bastianelli.

Bastianelli says it started when a 16-year-old in an SUV, drove straight with his blinker on for about a mile – then the plate came back with no insurance.

The officer tried to pull him over, and that’s when the teen sped up to 90 miles per hour – T-boning, the Gumma’s car at Van Dyke and Metro Parkway.

"Our hearts and prayers go out the family, this is horribly tragic," Bastianelli said. "This is a police officer's worst nightmare. In the midst of trying to do your job and catch bad people doing bad things this resulted from it."

At this point – the lieutenant says that the officer’s decision to pursue that car for 36 seconds - appears to be within policy - but it is being reviewed internally.

"You feel for whatever reason you're going to run from police, it's not worth it," said Bastianelli.

We are told the teen will likely be charged Tuesday and it’s possible, he will be charged as an adult.

"He will be held accountable for what he's done," he said.

There is a GoFundMe page for the family HERE.



